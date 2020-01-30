Show Jumper And Bill& Melinda Gates' Daughter Jennifer Engaged To Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Bill Gates is all set to get married as she recently took to Instagram to announce her engagement with Nayel Nassar. The 23-year-old Stanford graduate shared a photo of her reaction after her fiancé proposed during their ski trip. In the picture, she is visibly surprised and can be seen wearing a diamond ring while she leans against Nassar in a snowbank.

The caption read, “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

READ: Mallika Sherawat Attends Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Party, Poses With Bill Gates

Nayel Nassar is a show jumper and the couple have reportedly been together for two years. They have bonded over their shared love for equestrianism and they often share pictures of one another on Instagram. According to international media reports, Jennifer is studying towards becoming a doctor and Nayel has made a name for himself in the world of equestrianism. In October 2019, Nassar and his team also won the Nations Cup Competition and secured a spot for Egypt at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

READ: Dwayne Johnson Praises Bill Gates; Calls Him A 'bud' And 'twin'

'She said yes!'

Nassar also shared a series of photos of the proposal on Instagram and wrote, “SHE SAID YES!! I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,” he captioned his pictures. “Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”.

The engagement comes just weeks after Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. The couple also shares son Rory, 20, and another daughter Phoebe, 17.

READ: Woman Discovers Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Is Her Secret Santa

READ: Anand Mahindra Reveals Why He Was Called A 'loser' After He Met Bill Gates