Bill and Melinda Gates foundation in collaboration with Samsung Electronics has completed a project to create a prototype toilet designed for household use.

"The core technologies developed by Samsung include heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste and make the released effluent and solids safe for the environment. The system enables the treated water to be fully recycled," Samsung said in a news release. "Solid waste is dehydrated, dried and combusted into ashes, while liquid waste is treated through a biological purification process," it added.

The project has been developed as part of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's "Reinvent the Toilet Challenge." Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), the researc