Bill Gates Gives Away $6 Billion To Charity Amid Bid To Go Off World's Richest People List

After pledging to give his wealth away to his philanthropic foundation recently, billionaire Bill Gates has given away $6 billion this week as part of his bid to get off the World's Richest List. The Microsoft co-founder has recently vowed to give away all his wealth "virtually" and moving forward with this, he pledged to donate $20 billion to The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this month.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, Gates donated close to $5.2 billion worth of stock in Canadian National Railway Co. to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Further, he went ahead and gave shares worth $995 million in Deere & Co. to the foundation, his fillings from Friday July 22 also showed.

Bill Gates still World's 5th Richest Person

Despite giving away shares worth more than $6 billion this week to his charitable foundation, the 66-year-old Gates still remains the world's fifth-richest person. According to Bloomberg, holding wealth worth $112 billion, Bill Gates is now behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and Gautam Adani.

Bill Gates, while announcing that he is going to give away all his wealth, revealed that he is doing this to 'move down' the Forbes Rich List.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "As I look to the future, I plan to give virtually all of my wealth to the foundation. I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people."

In another tweet, he said, "I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives. And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too."

Bill and Melinda Gates: Biggest philanthropists of all time

According to Forbes, the recent $20 billion donation brought Bill and Melinda Gates’ lifetime donation amount to $55 billion, making them the ‘biggest philanthropists of all time’. With this, they have surpassed Warren Buffet, who has given a total charity of $48 billion. Notably, most of Buffet's charity was given to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.