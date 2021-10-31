Bill Gates Invites Jeff Bezos To Celebrate Birthday In Turkish Cove: Report

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently celebrated his 66th birthday. Some media portals reported Gates invited the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos on his birthday celebrations. According to a report by Business Insider, the Microsoft co-founder celebrated the special occasion on a Turkish cove near Bodrum. Meanwhile, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported that 50 other guests also attended the party at Sea Me Beach in Fethiye, beside the Mediterranean on October 27, Wednesday.

Guests landed at Bill Gates's megayacht in a helicopter

The report said that the guests who were invited to the birthday celebrations were carried to the scheduled place in a private helicopter. Before departing for the venue, the local media report said that the guests were proposed to land at Bill Gates's megayacht, Lana, to the secluded and picturesque cove. According to the report, Bill Gates currently renting the ship for €1.8 million per week. As per the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak, the cruise ship has a gym, jacuzzi, beach club, and swimming pool. The Turkish media outlet claimed that the Microsoft co-founder has been vacationing along Turkey's coast and toured the popular vacationist destination Bodrum last week.

Staff were not allowed to use their phones

According to the Daily Sabah, the birthday celebratiuon lasted for nearly four hours in which guests were served pizza, sushi, local seafood, with plenty of champagne on offer. Some media also reported that the staff engaged in the organisation of the celebration were not allowed to use their phones to protect the privacy of the guests. Later, Insider reported that Jeff Bezos returned to his own ship docked in Gokova, by private helicopter, the "Flying Fox".

Earlier, Bill's daughter Jennifer Gates took to Instagram to share a special message along with a picture with her father. The picture displays father-daughter affection and has racked up over 77,000 likes within a few hours of posting. "Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun. Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime," wrote Jennifer. Bill Gates responded to the heartfelt post and said that he was lucky to be her father.

Image: AP/Pixabay