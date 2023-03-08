Bill Gates Says Talks With PM Modi Left Him Optimistic, Shares Pictures From India Visit

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on March 8 shared a post about his recent visit to India, saying that he "can’t wait to go back again". "it's inspiring to visit a dynamic and creative place like India." Gates posted several images from his India visit as he wrote: "I love visiting India because every trip is an incredible opportunity to learn. Here are some photos from my trip and some of the stories behind them."

On Wednesday, Gates also lauded the advancement and progress that India has made over the recent years, including on health and climate. India "is showing what is possible when investment is made in innovation," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Conversation with PM Modi 'left me more optimistic': Gates

Microsoft CEO and American business magnate hailed India for its "amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation." He acknowledged India's healthcare sector, saying that Indian-manufactured vaccines saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and that Indian medicines helped save lives worldwide. Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also announced that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 as he made an India visit.

"Prime Minister Modi believes that Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree," said Bill Gates in a piece he shared about his trip. "My conversation with the Prime Minister left me more optimistic than ever about the progress that India is making in health, development, and climate. The country is showing what's possible when we invest in innovation. I hope India will continue this progress and share its innovations with the world."

Furthermore, Gates said that even as he had refrained from travelling much around the time that the COVID-19 pandemic had hit, he was still in touch with PM Modi. The two discussed the development of the COVID-19 vaccines as well as boosting the investment in India's health systems, said Gates. The latter also hailed India for its progress in emergency digital payments systems that is now used by a whopping 300 million people, and close to 200 million women.

Praising the Gati Shakti programme, Gates stated that this was only possible because India has made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking. It's a reminder that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment," Gates noted. "It digitally connects 16 Ministries, including rail and roads, so they can integrate their plans for infrastructure projects and accelerate the work of Indian scientists and engineers," he added.