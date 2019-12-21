Bill To Promote Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's Legacies Introduced In US House

United States' legendary civil rights leader, Rep John Lewis introduced a bill in House of Representatives to promote the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. The bill labelled as HR 5517 seeks a budgetary allocation of $150 million for the next five years and marks a significant step towards affirming the friendship between two of the largest democracies in the world. Lewis introduced the bill to honour the contributions of Gandhi and King was moved to mark the 150th birth anniversary Mahatma Gandhi.

Among other things, this bill establishes a bilateral partnership for the collaboration between India and the US and advance development along with shared values. This bill also seeks the establishment of a Gandhi-King Development Foundation to be created by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Indian laws. HR 5517 will allocate $30 million every year for the course of the next five years to USAID for this foundation which will be governing council convened by the governments of both the nations. The Foundation will also oversee grants to the Non-Governmental Organisations especially in the areas of health, pollution, climate change, education, and women empowerment.

Co-sponsored by six Democrats

The bill is being co-sponsored by six other Democratic lawmakers including three Indian-Americans, Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal. Other three members of the Congress supporting this bill are Brenda Lawrence, Brad Sherman and James McGovern. HR 5517 has also proposed the establishment of a scholarly exchange initiative called Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative with an additional allocation of $2 million till 2025. This initiative will comprise an annual educational forum for scholars from both India and US, but will be held alternately in the two countries.

These conferences are meant to focus on the study of the works as well as the philosophies of Gandhi and King while including historical visits. The bill also seeks to establish a Gandhi-King global academy for the professional development training initiative on conflict resolution and even proposes an allocation of $2 million for each fiscal year till 2025, implemented through the US Institute of Peace (USIP). The bill was welcomed by India's ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla who said that it "reinforces the close cultural and ideological bonds" between India and US.

(With PTI inputs)