Billionaire Arrested After Drunkenly Entering Woman's Home In US And Sleeping In Her Bed

The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods, John R Tyson was recently detained on the accusations of being intoxicated in public and trespassing after entering a woman's house and passing out on her bed. As per a preliminary report sent to USA TODAY, a woman in Fayetteville in the US state of Arkansas called the police after entering her house on Sunday and reporting that a person she didn't know was sleeping in her bed. Tyson was apparently sleeping in the woman's bedroom when police arrived at the residence. As per media reports, the police even discovered Tyson's clothing lying on the ground.

Furthermore, the unknown man who was sleeping was recognized as Tyson by the police when they inspected his driver's license in his wallet.

John R Tyson arrested for criminal trespassing

According to an arrest report, the 32-year-old Tyson was discovered sleeping in a woman's bed at around 2 a.m. (local time) on Sunday when she got home late and noticed that her front door seemed to be open, the local television station KNAW Fox 24 reported. Further, police informed that the woman reported a possible burglary after seeing "a male she did not know asleep in her bed."

The preliminary arrest report stated that once the officer woke Tyson up, he temporarily sat up in bed but did not answer verbally before attempting to fall back asleep, New York Post reported. Tyson's breath and body stank of alcohol, according to the officer, and his actions were "sluggish and uncoordinated." As per local media accounts, he was detained on suspicion of criminal trespass and public intoxication.

Besides this, according to the Washington County, Arkansas, Sheriff's Department, Tyson was arrested early on Sunday and released later that day.

It is pertinent to mention that the second-largest processor of poultry, beef, as well as pork in the world, is Tyson Foods. John W. Tyson founded it back in 1935. The Tyson family holds around 71% of the voting stock in Tyson Foods, according to the firm's most recent filings. John R Tyson is the great-grandson of John W. Tyson, as well as the son of John H. Tyson, the company's chairman, Sputnik reported.

Tyson became a member of the executive team in the year 2019 and was named CFO in September. According to the corporate website, he is also a member of Tyson Foods' enterprise leadership team and directly answers to president and CEO Donnie King.

(Image: Twitter/ @TentOrg)