BJP Leaders Condemn Attack On 'Punjabi Brotherhood' Over Hate Crimes Against Sikhs In US

At the time when incidents of targeted attacks on the Sikh community have surfaced in the United States, many including the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have come forward condemning such acts and further extending solidarity with the community. Speaking on the same, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh called it a "very sad" incident and further informed that he has written a letter to the Foreign Minister and MoS for taking cognizance of the situation.

While speaking to ANI, he also assured that the central government will take necessary steps on it as it is an attack on the 'Punjabi brotherhood'.

On the other hand, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the incident that took place at Richmond Hill in New York. Calling it an unfortunate incident, Sirsa said that the incident happened in the same place where Nirmal Singh was attacked previously. "I had a talk with the Indian High Commission as hate crimes are increasing against our community. This was a pre-planned attack as many people are connecting the Sikh community's attire with the Islamic attire and thus targeting us", he told ANI.

2nd attack on 2 Sikhs within 10 days exactly at same location in Richmond Hill

Apparently, targeted hate attacks against Sikhs happening in continuation. We condemn this in strong words. These shd be investigated & perpetrators must be held accountable @IndiainNewYork @USAndIndia pic.twitter.com/Ld0RIxIeNn — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 12, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Sirsa also shared a video of the two Sikh men and condemned the second attack in a strong manner. "Apparently, targeted hate attacks against Sikhs happening in continuation. We condemn this in strong words. These should be investigated & perpetrators must be held accountable", he tweeted.

Attacks on Sikhs in the US

In less than a month, two incidents of alleged "hate crimes" against the Sikh community have been reported in the United States. While a 72-year-old man was earlier attacked brutally last week, in a recent incident, two more Sikhs were attacked by a group of unidentified men in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood of Queens in New York. They were also robbed by the miscreant.

The New York City Police Department (YCPD) takes cognisance in the matter of targeted attacks on the Sikh community, it has also lodged a complaint and further arrested a person in the regard. Notably, the developments have created an uproar in the Sikh community in the United States as well as in India where people have come forward denouncing the hateful attacks and demanding protection for the community.