Black Amazon Manager Sues Company And Executives Over Alleged Racial Discrimination

In a lawsuit filed against Washington-based e-commerce firm Amazon on Monday, an employee alleged racial discrimination and wage disparity within the company. Accusing the brand of systemic racism, the worker alleged that the Black employees were paid scantily, compared to their white co-workers. The 38-year-old Black woman named Charlotte Newman, a resident of Washington, further alleged that the firm ‘routinely’ devoid the persons of colour of senior positions, citing bias as she revealed that 4 years ago while she was qualified to be hired as a higher-level senior manager, Amazon offered her a lower post of public policy manager. The lawsuit furthermore alleged that the retail company was ‘de-levelling’ employees, a practice to hire Blacks and Hispanics at a lower job position in the workplace than what they had aspired for.

‘Many of Newman's colleagues observed a consistent practice of paying Black employees less than similarly situated white employees and a near-total lack of Black representation in and very few women in the upper echelons of the group's leadership,’ the victim’s lawsuit filed in federal court of Washington, DC read, as cited by several local broadcasters.

In a statement released on Sunday, meanwhile, the tech giant said that it was investigating the trial allegations against the company and two other current executives for the alleged race and gender discrimination and breach of the Equality Pay Act. The Harvard Business School graduate, Newman, according to local press sources has been the former economic advisor to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Gender stereotypes hurled

In the lawsuit, the victim Newman said that as a Black woman at the workplace she was repeatedly subjected to harassment, and stereotypes such as name-calling that her appearance resembled “a gorilla,” a work colleague stereotyped the Black woman’s communication as ‘too direct and just scary that can intimidate people.’ The content of the document stated: ‘Like so many other Black and female employees at Amazon, Charlotte Newman was confronted with a systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination based upon the colour of her skin and her gender.’

The Black woman is employed at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud-computing division. She had first revealed the challenges about Amazon’s workplace culture in an interview with an online tech outlet Recode, last week. Newman’s lawsuit comes during the Black women history month that honours and recognizes the contribution of the Black women and their struggles being in the front-line to fight for equality in various spheres of life.

