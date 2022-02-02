Black History Month: All You Need To Know About History, Significance & Theme

The month of February is celebrated as 'Black History Month' every year in the United States to honour and celebrate the contribution and sacrifices of thousands of African Americans who have contributed to shaping the nation and its rich culture, heritage, triumphs, and adversities that are a part of Washington's history.

February, which is marked as the 'Black History Month' in the US, has been celebrated since the 1970s when countless celebrations of African American history and achievements were pronounced across the country and for the designated February for the same.

Black History Month: Theme for this year

The theme for National Black History Month for this year is based on 'Black Health and Wellness' to pay homage to medical scholars and healthcare providers in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has affected millions of people across the globe especially the minority communities.

How did Black History Month get started?

The Black History Month story dates back to the late 1960s when Carter G Woodson also known as the 'Father of Black History' set out to designate a time to promote and educate people about the history and culture of the black community. Woods, who was also a historian and the president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), envisioned week-long celebrations for encouraging the teaching of Black history in public schools. He also designated the second week of February as the Negro History Week and motivated his fellow historians regarding the same.

In the 1970s, the Negro History Week evolved into Black History Month at a time when protests concerning racial injustice, inequality, and anti-imperialism were surfacing in several parts of the US. Following this, colleges and universities also held celebrations with Kent State University being the first one to do so. Later, US President Gerald R. Ford officially recognised Black History Month during the nation's 1976 bicentennial.

Black History Month celebrations in US

The month of February has been primarily chosen as Black History Month as it coincides with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, who played a major role in fighting discrimination towards the black community and fought to end slavery.

Meanwhile, as the United States celebrates the month, President Joe Biden in a proclamation observed the day saying that black culture is American culture and is essential to the ongoing story of the country. "Shining a light on Black history today is as important to understanding ourselves and growing stronger as a Nation as it has ever been. That is why it is essential that we take time to celebrate the immeasurable contributions of Black Americans, honor the legacies and achievements of generations past, reckon with centuries of injustice, and confront those injustices that still fester today", he said.

(Image: AP)