Black Lives Matter: 12-yr-old Nearly Disqualified From Swim Meet For Wearing BLM Swimsuit

A 12-year-old swimmer was disqualified from a Wisconsin swim meet during the weekend. The girl has been disqualified for wearing a homemade Black Lives Matter swimsuit, CNN reported. However, organizers later agreed to recall the decision and allow her to swim after the girl's mother raised the issue with organisers. Subsequently, the girl was then allowed to participate in the event.

Leidy Gellona, the 12-year-old girl wore the swimsuit on Sunday during a competition sponsored by the Duluth YMCA in nearby Superior, Wisconsin. The Duluth Area Family YMCA, which sponsored the event had mentioned that "an independent volunteer official inappropriately" banned a student-athlete from participating in the event for wearing a 'Black Lives Matter' swimsuit, as per the CNN report. Further, the Duluth Area Family YMCA stated that the decision was "against USA Swimming's policy of no political language. Leidy missed one race before they took back their decision and allowed her to attend the event. Moreover, the official has been banned from future swim meets hosted by the Duluth YMCA.

Duluth YMCA allowed her to participate again

Sarah Lyons told CNN that her daughter Leidy Gellona has an interest in social justice and she wanted to wear the swimsuit after they had talked about the death of 22-year-old Amir Locke. As per the news report, Locke was shot by Minneapolis police executing a no-knock warrant. In an interview with CNN's "New Day," Leidy revealed, after swimming her first race on Sunday at Superior High School in Superior. She mentioned that as she was getting ready for her next event, she was told that she would not be able to participate in that suit. She told her mother about the incident and having reportedly felt "bad and disrespected" by the decision. Her mother informed that she could change her clothes but she did not want to participate in the event wearing another suit. Sarah Lyons contacted the head of the Duluth NAACP to help in the matter. The Duluth Area Family YMCA allowed her to participate in the race.

Image: Unsplash/Representative