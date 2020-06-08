Last Updated:

Black Lives Matter Protesters Turn White House Fence Into 'memorial Wall', See Pics

Fence made to push Black Lives Matter marchers back from White House rallying cries against the use of excessive force, police brutality, and racial profiling.

Black Lives Matter

With colourful protest signs illustrating slogans such as “Black Lives Matter,” “No justice, no peace,” “Say their names”, “M4BL Movement for Black Lives” and many more, the demonstrators in Washington are turning the fence around Lafayette Square into the memorial wall. Erected to push the marchers back from the White House rallying cries against the use of excessive force, police brutality, and racial profiling that claimed the life of the African American citizen, George Floyd in the hands of white supremacist officers, the murky fence now honours victims of racial injustice.  

On social media, several posts were seen circulating of the metallic fence bedaubed with the placards amid the daily protests ongoing for more than a week after a Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin claimed Floyd’s life with a chokehold as he repeatedly said “I Can't Breathe” to the white officers.

The video sparked nationwide unrest against law enforcement officers for black lives accountability and justice. In Washington, Lafayette Square served as a flashpoint. Further, the demonstrators at the site were shoved, tear-gassed, and arrested by the US Park Police and law enforcement, that used chemical sprays on the crowd so that President Donald Trump could walk from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op.  

As recently as last week, marchers stood in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue to have their voices heard at Lafayette Square. However, the protesters have been aggravated after metal barricades and tall fence hindered the passage to entrances, Ellipse and open spaces near White House on the northern edge.  

Fence last erected during WWI in 1917

While the White House has witnessed First Amendment protests for more than 100 years, a leading US media outlet called it “a veritable fortress” with fencing only visible from distance. The protesters, activists, and pedestrians, hence, started to convert the metal fence into a memorial and the square into a meeting point for Black Lives Matter as organizers turned the DC flag on the mural into an ‘equals’ sign. Last, the White House was fenced when the US entered World War I in 1917. 

