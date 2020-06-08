Black Lives Matter Protesters Turn White House Fence Into 'memorial Wall', See Pics

With colourful protest signs illustrating slogans such as “Black Lives Matter,” “No justice, no peace,” “Say their names”, “M4BL Movement for Black Lives” and many more, the demonstrators in Washington are turning the fence around Lafayette Square into the memorial wall. Erected to push the marchers back from the White House rallying cries against the use of excessive force, police brutality, and racial profiling that claimed the life of the African American citizen, George Floyd in the hands of white supremacist officers, the murky fence now honours victims of racial injustice.

The temporary fence around the White House & Lafayette Square has turned into a memorial as well as a place for people to leave their protest signs. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/kKce4yFwzI — Caroline Winslow (@CarolineWinslow) June 7, 2020

On social media, several posts were seen circulating of the metallic fence bedaubed with the placards amid the daily protests ongoing for more than a week after a Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin claimed Floyd’s life with a chokehold as he repeatedly said “I Can't Breathe” to the white officers.

Black Lives Matter organizers are painting “Defund the Police” in yellow paint on 16th Street right now pic.twitter.com/62zFMPXXOo — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) June 7, 2020

All along the northern edge of Lafayette Park, people are leaving signs & notes, & have woven in messages. It’s a striking, organic memorial, remaking the ugly new fencing as public art in a reclaimed space for passerby & protestors to honor remember the messages & people in them pic.twitter.com/ZBCvAjjjeK — Alex Howard (@digiphile) June 8, 2020

Still trippy to see so much fencing around Lafayette Square—some portions have been decorated with policy asks—“Ban Stop&Frisk” and “Defund MPD” pic.twitter.com/BPwdsv3Qp3 — Rachel Kurzius (@Curious_Kurz) June 6, 2020

“We are the grandchildren of slaves you couldn’t kill” pic.twitter.com/gM9s5JxEAF — Rachel Kurzius (@Curious_Kurz) June 6, 2020

Crowds from the day’s various protests appear to be converging on Black Lives Matter Plaza — there’s drumming, music, lots of energy, and a celebratory vibe pic.twitter.com/a8UZwd3oFK — Rachel Kurzius (@Curious_Kurz) June 6, 2020

The video sparked nationwide unrest against law enforcement officers for black lives accountability and justice. In Washington, Lafayette Square served as a flashpoint. Further, the demonstrators at the site were shoved, tear-gassed, and arrested by the US Park Police and law enforcement, that used chemical sprays on the crowd so that President Donald Trump could walk from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op.

Yes he was, just like you were intimating that it was ok to gass americans for a photo op! pic.twitter.com/AyqH4zcEF2 — john anderson (@jma291961) June 8, 2020

Trump probably violated all 6 rights protected by our First Amendment when he had his obedient deputies gas, assault, and brutalize peaceful protesters for this disgusting photo op. He shredded the 1A in the name of Christian Nationalism.



A short thread. pic.twitter.com/AVdvYbWDKt — Andrew L. Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) June 3, 2020

As recently as last week, marchers stood in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue to have their voices heard at Lafayette Square. However, the protesters have been aggravated after metal barricades and tall fence hindered the passage to entrances, Ellipse and open spaces near White House on the northern edge.

I can’t get over this. Protesters in DC have turned Trump’s disgusting White House fence into this 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/b83DSVMIMf — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 7, 2020

Fence last erected during WWI in 1917

While the White House has witnessed First Amendment protests for more than 100 years, a leading US media outlet called it “a veritable fortress” with fencing only visible from distance. The protesters, activists, and pedestrians, hence, started to convert the metal fence into a memorial and the square into a meeting point for Black Lives Matter as organizers turned the DC flag on the mural into an ‘equals’ sign. Last, the White House was fenced when the US entered World War I in 1917.

