Video: Black US Secret Service Officer Tells Protesters Why He Can’t ‘take A Knee’

A video of black US Secret Service officer explaining to the protesters why he could not take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protest is doing rounds on the internet. On June 6, some protesters outside the Treasury Department implored the Secret Service officer to take a knee against racism and police brutality.

"I appreciate all of this...I'm still black. You see what I'm saying? You guys are still fighting for my rights...What I'm saying is, technically we just can't do that,” the officer told the protesters through a fence.

While some of the protesters sympathised with the officer others kept asking him to take a knee. Another black Secret Service officer was heard explaining his situation to the protesters saying he got into this profession because of how he grew up in Georgia. He said that he had to witness a lot of things back at home and hear stories from his parents.

“But also I'm talking to you as another black man just to say, this is something that encourages me. And just like you're out there for me, consider what I'm doing here, for you,” said the officer.

Jon Wolfsthal praises secret service officers

Former White House Advisor Jon Wolfsthal expressed his admiration for secret service officers saying he always enjoyed working and talking with them. Wolfsthal tweeted that the secret service personnel protecting the White House are smart, dedicated and "as a rule overworked, undersupported and undervalued".

While protests are raging across the United States over the death of George Floyd in police custody, many police officers at demonstration sites have been seen taking a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protesters. There have been several instances when police officers joined the protesters in the demonstrations against racism.

A video of a woman hugging a police officer from Kentucky for nearly a minute was one of the heartwarming gestures that have been doing rounds on the internet. Genesee County Sheriff in Michigan put down his helmet and baton and asked protesters how he could help. The protesters chanted "walk with us" so the Sheriff joined them and walked alongside the protesters in solidarity.

