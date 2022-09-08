Black Woman Sues Bank After Workers Allegedly Refuse To Cash Jackpot Check

In the US, a 71-year-old Black woman who won a jackpot filed a lawsuit against three white bank employees who refused to deposit her check or return it to her. Retired school employee from Michigan, Lizzie Pugh, hit the jackpot on a slot machine at a casino.

She went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings where three white staffers told her the check was a forgery and refused to return it to her. The event happened in April, and on August 29 she filed a federal lawsuit accusing the bank employees of racism.

Pugh told Detroit Free Press, "I couldn’t really believe they did that to me. I was devastated. I kept asking, How do you know the check is not real? ... And they just insisted that it was fraudulent ... I was just terrified."

Pugh travelled to casino with her church group

Later on that day, she was able to deposit the check at a neighbouring Chase branch after finally receiving it back. According to the lawsuit, Pugh travelled to a casino with her church group on April 9. After winning the jackpot, she opted to pay her taxes at the casino, which provided her with a cheque and cash.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the actual amount on the check is not disclosed in the lawsuit. Pugh attempted to deposit the check at Fifth Third Bank two days later. A bank staffer called Pugh to her office, where the retired teacher stated she wanted to open an account and handed the staff the cheque.

The employee left the room and returned, informing Pugh that the check was a forgery. Two more bank employees eventually entered the conversation and declared that they were not returning the cheque. Before the bank's employees returned the check, Pugh refused to leave and threatened to call the Detroit police.

Image: AP