Blanchett In Blue: At Oscars, Celebrities Don Blue Ribbons In Solidarity With Refugees

The 95th Academy Awards were a star-studded affair as celebrities strutted down the red carpet in haute couture ensembles. But with the glitz and glamour came a powerful message in the form of a deep blue ribbon. The subtle accessory was sported by many Hollywood biggies, including Cate Blanchett.

The ribbons were used as a way to support the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)'s With Refugees campaign, which aims to draw global awareness to the plight of refugees and asylum seekers. "The wearing of the blue #WithRefugees ribbon on the red carpet sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety – whoever, wherever, whenever they are," the UNHCR said in a press release.

Talking about the campaign, Blanchett said: "What I love about film is the way it draws us into compelling human themes to uncover the connective tissue that binds us all." "Whenever I have met refugees — in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, in the UK, or back home in Australia — what has struck me has not been their 'otherness' but how many things we share in common," she added, according to Mashable.

Blue ribbons depict 'kindness and compassion' at Oscars

Each blue ribbon worn by attendees at the Oscars was created by US-based apparel company Knotty Tie Co. that is a strong proponent of solving the refugee crisis. The firm extends educational and job support to refugees based in Denver, Colorado. Apart from Blanchett, other stars who added blue ribbons to their attires were Dolly De Leon, Bill Nighy and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Filipino actor Dolly De Leon, who starred in critically-acclaimed 'Triangle of Sadness', said that showing support to those suffering is vital, especially right now as the world faces unprecedented challenges. "At a time when there are so many people suffering in the world, showing a little kindness and compassion to our fellow humans should not be a big ask," she said.