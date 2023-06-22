Blessings Of Indra Devta Made Arrival Special, Says PM Modi After Landing In Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a state visit to the United States, arrived at Joint Andrews Base in Maryland amid heavy rainfall. The Prime Minister departed from New York and made his way to the base, where he was welcomed by officials and dignitaries.

PM Modi greets children at the Joint Andrews Base | Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi

PM Modi's arrival was not only notable for the weather conditions but also for the warm reception he received from the Indian American community. Expressing his gratitude, the Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special." His tweet reflects the sense of connection and support he felt from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Washington.

Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special. pic.twitter.com/V0sXSyUbTX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Williard Hotel will serve as PM's base in Washington DC

Members of Indian diaspora were very happy to catch a glimpse of PM Modi | Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi

PM Modi will be staying at the renowned Willard Hotel in Washington DC, which will serve as his base during the state visit. The hotel has been a historic landmark and has hosted several dignitaries and world leaders over the years.

Right after his arrival in Washington, PM Modi accompanied US First Lady Jill Biden to the National Science Foundation.

Together, they are attending an event dedicated to "skilling for future". This event highlights the importance of fostering talent and empowering individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in the rapidly changing world. The Prime Minister's participation underscores his commitment to promoting education, innovation, and collaboration between India and the United States.

PM Modi greeting Indian diaspora | Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi

PM Modi's state visit to the US holds great significance in strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for cooperation in various fields. His presence in Washington, D.C. is expected to pave the way for meaningful discussions and collaborations between Indian and American officials, further deepening the bond between the two nations.

As the visit unfolds, the world will closely follow the outcomes and potential areas of collaboration that will emerge from the meetings and engagements between PM Modi and top US officials. The state visit aims to not only strengthen diplomatic relations but also foster greater economic, technological, and cultural cooperation between India and the United States.