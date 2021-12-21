Blinken Appoints Indian-American Uzra Zeya As Special Coordinator For Tibetan Issues

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has designated an American diplomat, Uzra Zeya as the country's Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. Zeya, an Indian American has also been serving as the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights in the Joe Biden administration since July this year. "I have designated Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to serve concurrently as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, an important role she will take on effective immediately. She will also continue to serve as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, a position for which she was sworn in on July 14," expressed Blinken in a statement.

Have a look at the tweets of Blinken and Zeya:

.@UnderSecStateJ will serve as the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. She will lead U.S. efforts to preserve the religious, cultural, and linguistic heritage of Tibetans who are facing human rights abuses and challenges to their livelihoods and environment. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 20, 2021

Thank you @SecBlinken for entrusting me to be the U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. I look forward to helping preserve the rich culture and traditions of Tibetans worldwide. https://t.co/L5A0sFs5L0 — Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (@UnderSecStateJ) December 20, 2021

Zeya's parents were migrated from Bihar

"Zeya will coordinate US government policies, programs, and projects concerning Tibetan issues, consistent with the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002, as amended by the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020," the statement added. Notably, the Indian American diplomat whose parents were migrated from Bihar has decades of high-level experience in US foreign policy--including on the issue of Tibet. Now, she will serve as an important person to guide the Biden administration on various issues including ways to promote Tibetan identity, protect Tibetan culture and heritage and support the human rights of the Tibetan people.

Welcoming the US decision, the International Campaign for Tibet expressed hope that the top American diplomat will work proactively at promoting dialogue between the Dalai Lama's envoys and the Chinese leadership. Notably, Tibetans have been living under China's oppressive rule for more than six decades. "Special Coordinator Zeya will further support US efforts to address the humanitarian needs of Tibetan refugees and diaspora communities, including those in the United States who have faced threats and intimidation instigated by the People’s Republic of China (PRC)," read the statement released by Blinken.

She also will promote activities to protect the environment and sustainably manage the water and other natural resources of the Tibetan plateau. Consistent with the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018, she also will seek to increase access to Tibet for US officials, journalists, and other citizens, added the statement.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@UnderSecStateJ