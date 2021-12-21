Last Updated:

Blinken Appoints Indian-American Uzra Zeya As Special Coordinator For Tibetan Issues

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has designated Under-Secretary Uzra Zeya as the country's Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues on Monday.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Under Secretary Uzra Zeya

Image: Twitter/@UnderSecStateJ


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has designated an American diplomat, Uzra Zeya as the country's Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. Zeya, an Indian American has also been serving as the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights in the Joe Biden administration since July this year. "I have designated Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to serve concurrently as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, an important role she will take on effective immediately. She will also continue to serve as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, a position for which she was sworn in on July 14," expressed Blinken in a statement. 

Have a look at the tweets of Blinken and Zeya:

Zeya's parents were migrated from Bihar

"Zeya will coordinate US government policies, programs, and projects concerning Tibetan issues, consistent with the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002, as amended by the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020," the statement added. Notably, the Indian American diplomat whose parents were migrated from Bihar has decades of high-level experience in US foreign policy--including on the issue of Tibet. Now, she will serve as an important person to guide the Biden administration on various issues including ways to promote Tibetan identity, protect Tibetan culture and heritage and support the human rights of the Tibetan people. 

READ | Joe Biden accidentally refers to Kamala Harris as 'President' during speech at varsity

Welcoming the US decision, the International Campaign for Tibet expressed hope that the top American diplomat will work proactively at promoting dialogue between the Dalai Lama's envoys and the Chinese leadership. Notably, Tibetans have been living under China's oppressive rule for more than six decades. "Special Coordinator Zeya will further support US efforts to address the humanitarian needs of Tibetan refugees and diaspora communities, including those in the United States who have faced threats and intimidation instigated by the People’s Republic of China (PRC)," read the statement released by Blinken.

READ | Twitter reveals most-liked posts of 2021; POTUS Joe Biden's Tweet tops list

She also will promote activities to protect the environment and sustainably manage the water and other natural resources of the Tibetan plateau. Consistent with the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018, she also will seek to increase access to Tibet for US officials, journalists, and other citizens, added the statement.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@UnderSecStateJ

READ | US President Joe Biden mocked for Jonas Brothers TikTok in viral spinoff; WATCH
READ | Joe Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 crash that killed his wife & infant daughter
READ | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Joe Biden not doing enough to end $1.7Tn student-debt crisis
Tags: Antony Bliken, Tibet, United States
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND