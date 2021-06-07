Blinken Asks China To Cooperate In COVID Origin Probe; Vows To Hold PRC 'accountable'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday once again renewed his calls for a stronger health security system into the origin of SARS-CoV-2 beyond the ‘patient zero’ as he asked China to cooperate in the “deeper” global investigation on the origin of the disease that has claimed 3,745,282 lives worldwide. Blinken told, "Axios on HBO” that the Biden administration is “determined to get to the bottom" of COVID-19's origins, and will hold China accountable. The US secretary of state condemned PRC for not giving the world and the US “transparency” it needs, or total access for international inspectors and experts and real-time data sharing. "That has to happen," Blinken said.

In his televised remarks on June 6 during the explosive interview in the State Department's Benjamin Franklin State Dining Room, Blinken asserted that the most important reason that the world needs to get to the bottom of the coronavirus origin is precisely that's the only way the countries can together prevent the next pandemic. Reaching the grassroot cause of the disease spread will at least help the world to mitigate such a health crisis, Blinken said. "(A)t the end of the day, it's profoundly in China's interest to do this, as well,” the US Secretary of State reiterated, adding that it was time that the People’s Republic of China stepped up “as a more responsible international actor”, and does everything it can to give the world both the access and the information it needs to manage the future pandemics as well as avoid what caused it.

Blinken blames China for COVID getting 'out of hand'

Earlier, on NBC's "Meet the Press” the US Secretary had held China responsible for the global health disaster. The “failure" to cooperate in the early stages of the virus led to the situation's getting "out of hand,” Blinken blatantly said. He continued, “I think China knows that in the early stages of Covid, it didn't do what it needed to do.” Blinken condemned the response on part of the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s administration saying that coronavirus got out of hand faster “and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise.”

As of this day, the highly contagious disease has infected 174,106,601 world population, proving to be fatal in case of severe symptoms. China has constantly linked the coronavirus spread to a Wuhan seafood market, and even when a WHO probe report claims that the virus probably started in bats, many theories around the Wuhan lab leak are circulating with speculations made by top scientists and health experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.