Blinken Assures 'more Impact If' US And Its Allies 'approach China Together'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for greater convergence among the United States and its allies to support a free and open system based on established rules-based standards, considering the assertive attitude of China.

While speaking to the Office of the Spokesperson in Paris in an interview, Blinken said, "What I've seen, especially these last few weeks, is a convergence with regard to the approach to China and I think we see it the same way."

When asked about the differences between the US and its allies over China, the State Secretary said that all US and European countries share a very complicated relationship that cannot be explained with a single word or sentence.

Blinken added, "And what's important, whether it's antagonistic, whether it's competitive, whether it's cooperative, is that we will have a lot more impact when we approach China together than if we act alone."

Blinken's reaction came after the joint statement was issued at G7, NATO reprimanding China for issues pertaining to humans rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. The US and China have also clashed over several issues including the COVID-19 origin.

"And I want to be clear on this, our goal is not to hold China back. It is not to establish a policy against China. It is to support a free and open system based on the rules and standards that France and the United States established after World War II, and which have served us well," he stated.

NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge

On June 14, NATO leaders declared China a constant security challenge and said the Chinese are working to undermine global order, a message in sync with President Joe Biden's efforts to get allies to speak out with a more unified voice against China's trade, military, and human rights practices.

In a summit statement, the leaders said that China's goals and “assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security.” The warning to China comes as Biden has stepped up his effort to rally allies to speak in a more unified voice about China's human rights record, its trade practices, and its military's increasingly assertive behavior that has unnerved U.S. allies in the Pacific.

