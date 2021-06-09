Blinken Blasts China, Says It 'disturbs' Rules-based Order Which US ‘strongly Defends’

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday slammed China for the breach of “rules-based international order” militarily, economically, diplomatically, and politically, which he said the US tries so hard to uphold. Speaking at the opening remarks at a congressional meeting, the US secretary of state accused China of “bending international organizations” to their worldview while the United States ensured they grounded in the values, principles. “This is a critical moment for the United States,” Blinken said, adding that the nation had a responsibility to stop global COVID-19; climate crisis; support a global economic recovery, and “out-compete China to defend the rules-based order” and push back against malign activity by such adversaries.

“It (China) is the single nation-state that militarily, economically, diplomatically, and politically has the ability to try to disturb the rules-based order that we strongly defend because it's advanced our own security and prosperity for so many years,” Blinken told the US Senate Appropriations Committee during the 2022 Budget Request for the State Department’s hearing.

China lacks alliances and partnerships like US, says Blinken

Blinken said that the US-China relations had adversarial aspects including competitive ones. “But the common denominator is to approach each of those aspects of the relationship from a position of strength. I think that strength starts with a few things,” he said. US Secretary of state emphasized that the US’ unique strategic asset is alliances and partnerships, which China lacks. “It includes our engagement in international organizations and international life because when we pull back, China fills in and starts to shape the rules and set the norms,” he furthermore said, adding that it also included United States’ military strength.

The US has a strong deterrent, Blinken explained, as he informed that at least 60 percent of its Naval forces had begun shifting resources to the Asia Pacific to counter China’s maritime expansionist agenda and its belligerence against smaller islands Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.