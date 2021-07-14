Blinken Calls On ASEAN To Take 'immediate Action' On Myanmar To Prevail Peace And Order

The United States on July 13 called on South Asian nations to take steps towards ending violence and restoring democracy in Myanmar. During a video conference with the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the member states to take “immediate action” on a five-point consensus that was agreed upon back in April. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that the consensus includes appointing a special envoy to Myanmar.

Blinken’s call for ASEAN nations came as the Southeast nations have been leading the significant diplomatic effort on member country Myanmar since the February 1 coup toppled the democratically elected government. Myanmar military took over control that engulfed the country into chaos with scores of pro-democracy protesters flooding the streets and being met with firing from security forces. Thousands of civilians have been jailed as nations across the globe impose hefty sanctions over the junta’s takeover.

Price said in a statement, “Expressing deep concerns about the military coup in Burma, Secretary Blinken recalled the principles of the ASEAN Charter related to the rule of law, good governance, democracy, and human rights. He called on ASEAN to take joint action to urge the end of violence, the restoration of Burma’s democratic transition, and the release of all those unjustly detained.”

“The Secretary said that ASEAN’s five-point consensus is an important step forward and urged ASEAN to take immediate action to hold the Burmese regime accountable to the consensus and to appoint a special envoy,” he added.

Spoke with my @ASEAN counterparts and ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi to discuss our strategic partnership and urge strong action on the military coup in Burma. The U.S. is committed to ASEAN's central role in a free and open Indo-Pacific. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 14, 2021

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi to face more charges

Meanwhile, the lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on July 12 that they have been informed by the military-installed government that at least four new charges of corruption have been filed against her. Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since the junta took control on February 1 this year. Several other members of her National League for Democracy party were arrested including Myanmar President Win Myint. Reportedly, Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts have said that all charges against her are politically motivated to discredit her.

IMAGE: AP

