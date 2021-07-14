Last Updated:

Blinken Calls On ASEAN To Take 'immediate Action' On Myanmar To Prevail Peace And Order

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 13 called on the South Asian nations to take steps towards ending violence and restoring democracy in Myanmar.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Southeast nations

IMAGE: AP


The United States on July 13 called on South Asian nations to take steps towards ending violence and restoring democracy in Myanmar. During a video conference with the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the member states to take “immediate action” on a five-point consensus that was agreed upon back in April. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that the consensus includes appointing a special envoy to Myanmar. 

Blinken’s call for ASEAN nations came as the Southeast nations have been leading the significant diplomatic effort on member country Myanmar since the February 1 coup toppled the democratically elected government. Myanmar military took over control that engulfed the country into chaos with scores of pro-democracy protesters flooding the streets and being met with firing from security forces. Thousands of civilians have been jailed as nations across the globe impose hefty sanctions over the junta’s takeover.

Price said in a statement, “Expressing deep concerns about the military coup in Burma, Secretary Blinken recalled the principles of the ASEAN Charter related to the rule of law, good governance, democracy, and human rights. He called on ASEAN to take joint action to urge the end of violence, the restoration of Burma’s democratic transition, and the release of all those unjustly detained.”

“The Secretary said that ASEAN’s five-point consensus is an important step forward and urged ASEAN to take immediate action to hold the Burmese regime accountable to the consensus and to appoint a special envoy,” he added.

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi to face more charges

Meanwhile, the lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on July 12 that they have been informed by the military-installed government that at least four new charges of corruption have been filed against her. Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since the junta took control on February 1 this year. Several other members of her National League for Democracy party were arrested including Myanmar President Win Myint. Reportedly, Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts have said that all charges against her are politically motivated to discredit her. 

READ | Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi accused of breaching COVID limits during elections

IMAGE: AP
 

READ | Lawyers: Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face more corruption charges
READ | US cites China, Myanmar in genocide report
READ | US cites China, Myanmar, Ethiopia in genocide report
READ | Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi accused of 4 new charges in Mandalay court
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND