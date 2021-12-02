Blinken Claims Russia Could Move On Ukraine 'on Short Order'; Hints At Economic Sanctions

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned that Moscow could move on Ukraine "on short order" noting that the allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) stand ready to impose "heavy" economic sanctions on Russia on such an occasion. Asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin could 'quickly' order an invasion of Ukraine if "he had the pretext to do so," Blinken clarified that he doesn't know whether Putin has made a decision yet. Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the NATO alliance foreign ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia, Blinken emphasised that the US will "respond resolutely" by implementing sanctions that "we've refrained from using in the past."

However, the State Secretary did not divulge details about the sanctions in question. Blinken's statement comes against the backdrop of Russian troop build-up along the conflict zone at the Ukrainian border.

"We don’t know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade. We do know that he is putting in place the capacity to do so on short order should he so decide,” Blinken told reporters adding: “We must prepare for all contingencies.”

Blinken also urged Ukraine to continue to exercise restraint against Moscow's growing aggression in the Donbas region, "because, again, the Russian playbook is to claim provocation for something that they were planning to do all along,” the Associated Press reported, quoting the US top diplomat.

Apart from taking a jibe at Russia, Blinken also lauded NATO for its defence systems stating that the international military alliance is ready to reinforce it's defences on the eastern flank, without elaborating further. It is pertinent to mention that NATO has already stationed forces in the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

As a part of the current Europe tour, Blinken is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov amid escalating tensions between US and Russia. Looking forward to encouraging Russia's top diplomat to return to talks under the Normandy Format with France and Germany, Blinken said, "We are certainly not looking for conflict, there is a diplomatic path forward."

Russia accuses US of whipping up hysteria over alleged threat to Ukraine

Russian envoy to the US, Anatoly Antonio, on Saturday, stated in an interview that Moscow is reluctant to invade any country first. Accusing the US of 'whipping up hysteria' over the alleged Russian threat to Ukraine, Antonov suggested that it is in line with Washington's goal of justifying the failures of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian state-run media Sputnik reported. While Moscow has repeatedly urged Washington to help with the establishment of peace in Ukraine's East -which the latter has wanted for a long time -the US has only been expanding its assorted military weapons to back the Ukrainian army, the envoy added.

The statements come hot on the heels of various reports from US media claiming Russian military build-up at Ukraine's Donbas region. Antonov also raised concerns over the White House's intention behind talking about sending defensive equipment, while including strike weapons such as Javelin anti-vehicle missile launchers.

(Image: @KremlinRussia/@SecBlinken-Twitter)