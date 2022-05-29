Blinken Criticises China For ‘manipulation’ Of High-profile UN Visit To Xinjiang

United States state secretary Anthony Blinken on Saturday, May 28 expressed concern about China's attempts of “manipulation" to the UN's Human Rights chief's visit to the Xinjiang region. “United States remains concerned about the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and her team’s visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and PRC efforts to restrict and manipulate her visit,” the US State Department said in a statement.

“United States remains deeply concerned about the human rights situation in the PRC, particularly in light of new reports that offer further proof of arbitrary detentions among the more than one million people detained in Xinjiang,” US State Department said on May 28, in an official statement.

Blinken denounced China’s human rights abuses against the ethnic minority Uyghur community and called out the “conditions” that Beijing authorities imposed on UN delegation that hindered the “independent assessment” of the human rights abuses, and genocides in Xinjiang. “We are further troubled by reports that residents of Xinjiang were warned not to complain or speak openly about conditions in the region,” Blinken said, adding that PRC gave no details of whereabouts of hundreds of missing Uyghurs from the detention camps.

PRC must respect rights of Tibetans, Hong Kongers: US State Dept

UN High Commissioner should have been allowed confidential meetings with family members of Uyghur, the US State Department iterated. These minority diaspora communities in Xinjiang, it added, are not in detention facilities but are forbidden from traveling out of the region. UN chief was also not allowed to visit those who were a part of the Xinjiang labour transfer program, and these individuals were instead transferred to other provinces. US accused China of wreaking atrocities on minorities for ethnic cleansing. Survivors of the detainees have described cruel treatment that shocks the conscience, including torture, forced sterilization, state-sponsored forced labour, sexual violence, and forced separation of children from their parents.

US state department called on China to respect the human rights of Tibetans, as well as pro-democracy citizens in Hong Kong. It urged that PRC must ensure their human rights and fundamental freedoms as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “We again call on the PRC to immediately cease its atrocities in Xinjiang release those unjustly detained, account for those disappeared, and allow independent investigators unhindered access to Xinjiang, Tibet, and across China,” the US State Department said.