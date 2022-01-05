Blinken Discuses Russia's Military Buildup Near Ukraine's Border With UAE, Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday discussed the Russian military buildup near Ukraine with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. It is to mention that Russia has repeatedly denied any intentions of invading Ukraine, however, its deployment of 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border has become a major flashpoint in relations between Moscow and the West. In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that in a telephone call with UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah and Saudi’s Prince Faisal, Blinken discussed Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, along with other bilateral and regional security issues.

“Secretary Blinken and Sheikh Abdullah discussed Russia's military buildup near Ukraine's borders as well as other bilateral and regional issues, including developments in Yemen, Ethiopia, and Sudan," Price said in a statement, adding that the US Secretary of States also congratulated UAE for assuming a seat on the UNSC earlier this month.

Spoke today with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs @ABZayed about Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s borders and other important bilateral and regional matters. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 4, 2022

Blinken discusses bilateral issues with Saudi FM

In a separate statement, Price said that Blinken discussed the buildup near Ukraine with Saudi Foreign Minister as well. Both the diplomats also discussed other bilateral and regional security issues, including Yemen and Sudan, Price added. Separately, according to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the two officials reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the US and ways to strengthen them in all areas of cooperation and joint coordination.

“During the call, the two ministers also discussed many regional and international issues of common interest, foremost of which is the promotion of security and stability in the Middle East region, and the efforts to establish the foundations of peace made by the two friendly countries in the region and the world,” the statement read.

Had a good discussion with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan today about Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s borders and other bilateral and regional security issues, including Yemen, Sudan, and human rights. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the concern of Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine has been rising. In recent months, the US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia’s alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. However, Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations and said that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO’s military activity near the Russian border poses a threat to its security. Now, Russia and US officials are set to meet in person in Geneva on January 10 in a bid to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

