Blinken Discusses Israel-Palestine Crisis With Saudi, Egyptian, Qatari, French Ministers

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed West Bank and Gaza in phone calls with Qatari, Egyptian, French, Saudi foreign ministers on May 16. The phone calls between the leaders came as the death toll in Gaza mounted to 192 including 58 children as per its health ministry while Israeli authorities have reportedly said that at least 10 people have been killed in Israel including two children. Blinken, in a call with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed the ongoing efforts to calm the tensions in Israel and bring ceasefire.

As per US State Department spokesperson Ned Price’s statement on Sunday, “The Secretary lamented the loss of Palestinian and Israeli lives and urged engagement to prevent a deepening of the crisis. He also expressed his belief that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity.”

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Blinken also discussed the broadly similar issues budding from the Middle East and underlined the importance of the US-Qatar relationship. The official release by the US government said, “The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed efforts to restore calm in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza in light of the tragic loss of civilian life.”

Blinken spoke with French, Egyptian FMs

Apart from Saudi and Qatari Foreign Ministers, the US Secretary of State also spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday. As per the official statement, Blinken and Drian “discuss their shared concern about ongoing violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza and their engagement with partners in the region to bring about calm.” Meanwhile, in conversation with Shoukry, US Secretary of State “reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children.”

The calls raising concerns about spiking civilian death toll in the Israel-Palestine conflict came as on May 16 the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council that the hostilities in Israel and Gaza were “utterly appalling.” While opening the 15-member council’s first public meeting on the conflict that has now been going on for several weeks, Guterres also reiterated his calls for an immediate end to the fighting.

The truce efforts are still being made by Egypt, Qatar and the UN. earlier, the United States also sent an envoy to the region and US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.

Image credits: AP