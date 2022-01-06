Blinken, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi Discuss North Korea's Test Fire Of Hypersonic Missile

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Jan. 5 condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test launch in a telephone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. "Secretary Blinken condemned the DPRK's ballistic missile launch and stressed US commitment to the defence of Japan remains ironclad," Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement after the two counterparts held a telephonic dialogue. According to Price, Blinken and Hayashi discussed ways to achieve the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, and the threat posed by DPRK’s nuclear programme, as he referred to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

US Secretary of State and Japanese Foreign minister “discussed cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," department of State spokesperson Ned Price’s statement read.

North Korea made an official announcement on Thursday that it had successfully test-fired a newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile off its east coast. The launch was first reported by Japan’s Coast Guard. Later, South Korea’s military Joint Chiefs of Staff also confirmed that Pyongyang fired “unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.” The missile test-fire ordered by North Korea’s autocratic leader Jim Jong-Un came just days after South Korea made an official announcement that it has agreed with the United States on a draft declaring an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

Telephonic dialogue ahead of US-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong announced at a press conference that the United States has agreed “in principle” for the formal end to the decades-long conflict. While the Biden administration iterated that it plans to hold a dialogue with DPRK, the North Korean territory refrained from showing any kind of participation to end the hostilities. Blinken-Hayashi's call came just one day ahead of the scheduled annual US-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting, which will be held virtually. The key “2+2” meeting will have US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi's participation, as well.

Blinken and Austin, joined by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, will meet virtually with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo on January 6. The meeting is a high-level forum for U.S.-Japan foreign and defence policy cooperation, Ned Price, in a statement, informed. At the key meeting, the delegations will discuss ways the United States and Japan can strengthen our alliance to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, and other global challenges.