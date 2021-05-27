Blinken Meets Sisi, Says US And Egypt Working Closely To Reinforce Gaza Ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 26 said that his country and Egypt are working together to reinforce a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants. Blinken visited Cairo and Amman on Wednesday on a regional tour. He met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and conveyed US president Joe Biden’s appreciation for Egypt’s critical mediation efforts in support of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and other groups in Gaza and for Egypt’s help in evacuating American citizens to safety.

According to a press release, Blinken “affirmed the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt and President Biden’s commitment to this relationship”.

He said that the two countries were now “working closely together build something positive,” adding that Egypt was vital to shared aspirations for Palestinians and Israelis to "live in safety and security to enjoy equal measures of freedom, opportunity and dignity".

US’ ‘urgent support’ for Palestinians

Blinken had arrived in Egypt after stops in Jerusalem and Ramallah before flying on to Jordan. He has already pledged that the US would provide new aid to help rebuild the Gaza strip, including $5.5 million in disaster relief and nearly $33 million for the UN Palestinian aid agency there. Blinken has also said that the US intended to ensure that Hamas, which controls Gaza and is listed by Washington as a terrorist organisation, did not benefit from humanitarian aid.

Moreover, the top US official even announced the reopening of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem, which can be seen as a move that restores ties with the Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration. Blinken said that this is an “important” way for his country to engage with and provide support to the Palestinian people. The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. However, former President Donald Trump downgraded its operations and placed them under the authority of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

Blinken praises Egypt’s efforts in Libya

Meanwhile, in Cairo, Blinken reiterated the United States’ commitment to Egypt’s water security and to the urgent resumption of substantive and results-oriented negotiations under the leadership of the African Union to resolve the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). As per the press note, he praised Egypt for its efforts on Libya and noted our mutual support for the Government of Iraq. he even stressed the importance of human rights, and the two leaders agreed to engage in a constructive dialogue.

