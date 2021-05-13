Blinken Says Israel Should Take 'extra Burden' To Avoid Civilian Deaths Amid Conflict

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 12 said that Israel has an “extra burden” to do everything in its power to avoid civilian casualties after defending the Jewish state’s right to attack the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas rocket fire. He also said soon to deploy a special envoy to the Middle East to mediate a de-escalation process between Israel and Palestine. Since Monday, Israel said that militants on the other side have launched over 1,000 rockets that further met with retaliation in Gaza.

"I think Israel has an extra burden in trying to do everything they possibly can to avoid civilian casualties, even as it is rightfully responding in defence of its people," Blinken said.

On May 12, Blinken spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the violence in Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza. According to an official release by spokesperson Ned Price, the US Secretary of State “condemned the rocket attacks and emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions and bring the current violence to an end.” Prior to that, Blinken also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but supported Israel’s “right to defend itself.” The bloodshed in the region has been triggered by the weekend unrest at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

US Envoy Will Meet Israeli, Palestinian Leaders

Antony Blinken also informed on May 12 that a US envoy would travel to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders in order to ease tension between both sides. In a tweet earlier, he also said, “Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity.” United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday also spoke with Netanyahu over the violent clashes between Israel and Palestine hoping that the hostilities will come to an end soon. It was also Biden’s first response to the unrest began. The most intense hostilities in seven years have led to the killing of at least 48 people in Gaza including at least 14 children, three Palestinians in the West Bank and five Israelis.

