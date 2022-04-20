Blinken Says Tackling Migration Challenges 'priority' For US In Panama; Signs Agreement

The United States and Panama signed an agreement to improve the management of migration between both the nations and also to increase the access to legal channels for immigration, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. Panama’s Minister of Security Juan Pino joined Embassy Panama City’s Chargé d’Affaires Stewart Tuttle in the signing of the ‘Bilateral Arrangement on Migration and Protection’ on April 19.

US State Department said in an official release that the “Arrangement on Migration and Protection adds to the expanding regional migration management framework that the United States is developing with counterparts across the Americas.” In the opening remarks at the Ministerial Conference on migration and protection, Blinken noted that the migration challenges “is a priority for the United States”.

Blinken said, “We have a strong interest in protecting the security of our borders in a safe, orderly, and humane way. We care about the well-being of millions of people across the hemisphere who have made the desperate decision to leave their homes and communities in search of a better life.”

“The journeys are often dangerous. Migrants are vulnerable to exploitation of all kinds. Many are children, and their fates, their futures, are highly uncertain. We have a responsibility, a shared responsibility, to look out for them,” he added.

Blinken met with Panama's President Cortizo

Moreover, on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas met with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen and Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes in Panama City. In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that officials from both sides “discussed the importance of regional cooperation on irregular migration and forced displacement to promote safe, orderly, and humane migration throughout the region.”

“They also discussed strengthening our economic ties, preparations for using the June Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles to advance efforts to strengthen democracy and improve governance in the region, and the need to stand together against the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine,” said Price.

Good partnerships are crucial if we are to promote safe, orderly, and humane migration. Appreciated meeting with President @NitoCortizo and FM @ErikaMouynes today with @SecMayorkas in Panama to further our countries’ shared priorities on migration. pic.twitter.com/qE9K5vKN27 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 19, 2022

Image: AP

