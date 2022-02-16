Last Updated:

Blinken Says 'troubled' By 'dubious' New Charges Against Navalny, Calls For His Release

Blinken on Wednesday slammed the Russian government over the trial of Alexei Navalny, who could now see his jail time extended by up to 15 years.

Blinken

IMAGE: AP


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday slammed the Russian government over the trial of Alexei Navalny, who could now see his jail time extended by up to 15 years. Navalny - one of Russia’s most prominent opposition leaders - went on trial on Tuesday and faced a slew of charges that could result in his jail time being extended. Following the trial, Blinken took to Twitter to rebuke the Russian government operative for poisoning Navalny and urged the Kremlin officials to release Navalny and stop the harassment of his supporters. 

In a separate tweet, the top US official stated that Navalny and his associates are targeted for their work to “shine a light on official corruption”. Blinken claimed that this time, Navalny goes to trial in a penal colony, out of public view. “Russian authorities should release Navalny and end their harassment and prosecution of his supporters,” Blinken said. 

Navalny’s might face 15-years in prison 

Notably, Blinken’s remarks come in the backdrop of Navalny's trial for embezzlement. It is to mention that Navalny is accused of embezzling funds from his anti-corruption foundation, which has led to probes into government officials and triggered enormous anti-Putin protests for years. He has also been charged with contempt of court for allegedly disrespecting a judge during a prior trial in which he was accused of slandering a war veteran. He was arrested in 2021 after returning to Russia after surviving a poisoned attempt in 2020. 

Now, according to The Guardian, Russia could extend Navalny's imprisonment for up to further 15 years. Navalny has denied the charges and called them politically motivated. He is already serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence at the prison for a separate embezzlement charge. His family and allies suggest that the Kremlin is hoping for a quick conviction by placing the trial in a prison colony far away from his Moscow followers.

(Image: AP)

