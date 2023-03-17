Blinken Says US Will Deliver Weapons To Kyiv, Not Focused On 'diplomacy' With Russia

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Thursday clarified that the United States is more focused on providing weaponry to its ally Ukraine to support its effort to change the course of the war for its benefit, and is not concerned about the "reconciliation-themed diplomatic contacts with Russia." Speaking at a press conference on March 16 that was aired on the US Department of State's official channels, Blinken stressed the importance of countering Russian aggression on Ukraine's sovereign territories, saying that "there has to be a just and durable peace."

Blinken noted that by ‘durable' he was implying "that no one wants to see Russia repeat this a year or two or three years later."

"Just in the sense that it reflects the principles of the United Nations Charter," said US Secretary of State, Blinken, speaking at a conference in Niger’s capital Niamey.

"If it's a peace that allows Russia to keep all the territory seized by force, that's not justice," asserted US President Joe Biden's administration official.

Met with President @MohamedBazoum and Foreign Minister @HassoumiMassou1 to express our appreciation for Niger’s commitment to democracy, peace, and education, especially the education of girls. We discussed shared priorities: regional and food security and commitment to refugees. pic.twitter.com/n4pf1yojwQ — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 16, 2023

'No evidence Russia is interested in a diplomatic resolution': Blinken

Blinken, who is on an African tour that includes a visit to Ethiopia and Niger, stressed that with UN Charter principles in mind, "every day we [US] is looking for ways to see if it can bring the war to an end." The US Secretary of State emphasized that he sees "no evidence right now that Russia is interested in a diplomatic resolution and negotiation that would end this war." Blinken had been staunchly vocal against Russia's President Vladimir Putin's what he describes as a "premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified" war against Ukraine.

The US Department of State also openly criticises Moscow's "unlawful seizure of Crimea" in 2014. "United States reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters," the US Department of State declared in a statement.

Blinken had also warned countries, allies to Russia, against militarily supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine. The United States also voiced concern that China was readying to provide lethal weapon support to Russia. Blinken had also pointed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping's promise to Russian President Vladimir Putin of a partnership with “no limits” during their meeting much ahead of Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“We’ve been watching this very, very closely. And, for the most part, China has been engaged in providing rhetorical, political, diplomatic support to Russia, but we have information that gives us concern that they are considering providing lethal support to Russia in the war against Ukraine,” Blinken had noted in an interview after he met with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi at a security conference in Munich. "This would be a serious problem,” Blinken warned, adding that US support for Ukraine is "very strong."

“To the Chinese, if you jump on the Putin train now, you’re dumber than dirt. It would be like buying a ticket on the Titanic after you saw the movie. Don’t do this," US Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Graham said.

Blinken also pledged to supply more weaponry to Ukraine, in addition to Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and longer-range missiles than the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that Washington has already sent to Kyiv. "When we're talking to the Ukrainians, whatever they put on the table is something we're going to look at, we're to consider," Blinken told Scott Pelley in a televised remark. "We're going to give them our best judgment about what can be most effective for them," he declared.