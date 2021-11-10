Blinken Speaks To Iraqi Prez Over Attack On PM; Calls US-Iraq Partnership 'unshakeable'

United States Secretary Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack carried out on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad. Speaking to the Iraqi President Barham Salih about the foiled assassination attempt, Blinken underscored "how the attack was an attack on the sovereignty and stability of the Iraqi state," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Blinken also reaffirmed US' "unshkaeable" partnership with the Iraq government and its people.

Earlier this week, Blinken also spoke to PM al-Kadhimi to extend support and unhindered partnership with the Iraqi government. The Secretary also reiterated that the US partnership with al-Kadhimi and with Iraq is steadfast, and pledged to support the Iraqi Security Forces as they investigate the attack, Price said in his statement. He also added that the US is in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and has "offered...assistance as they investigate this attack."

.@SecBlinken spoke with Iraqi President @BarhamSalih to reaffirm that the United States stands with Iraq in the wake of the terrorist attack on the life of Prime Minister @MAKadhimi. Our partnership with Iraq and the Iraqi people is unshakeable. https://t.co/MeYlnfXFqw — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) November 9, 2021

PM al-Kadhimi survives assassination attempt

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday survived an 'assassination attempt' after an attack on his home in Baghdad. An explosive-laden drone struck his heavily-fortified residence in the capital's Green Zone in an alleged assassination attempt, officials told media, Al Arabiya reported. Although unhurt, al-Kadhimi was immediately moved to the hospital for a preliminary check-up.

At least seven security guards of the prime minister were injured in the attack. Meanwhile, the officials have begun a probe into the matter and added that it was taking necessary measures in connection with the failed attempt. The committee has launched an investigation and an order has been issued to reveal the circumstances and repercussions that led to the death and injuries of demonstrators and security forces, the government said in a statement. No one has claimed responsibility for the targeted attack that was carried out in the area which houses important state buildings and foreign embassies.

So far, Iraqi authorities have agreed to arrest three people involved in the attack on the Prime Minister's home, according to the Shafaq News agency, citing a political source. The decision followed a meeting between President Barham Salih, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan, and Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, where al-Kadhimi stated that those responsible for his assassination attempts were well known to him and would be exposed.

