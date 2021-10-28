Blinken Speaks With Sudanese FM; Asks What US Can Do To Back Civilian Govt Post Coup

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, 27 October asked his Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi what Washington can do to support the people in the North African nation. Since the Sudan army ousted the government and seized control on Monday, 25 October, protests have rocked the entire nation. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in an official release that Blinken reiterated America’s condemnation of the military takeover in Sudan and called for an “immediate release” of the civilian leaders.

Price said, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi to solicit her views about what steps the United States can take to support the Sudanese people in their call for a civilian-led transition to democracy in accordance with the Sudanese Constitutional Declaration.”

“The Secretary reiterated the US condemnation of the military takeover and urged the immediate release of the detained civilian leaders,” he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, 26 October Blinken spoke with the deposed Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken welcomed Hamdok’s release from military’s custody and expressed “deep concern” over the ongoing military takeover. The US Secretary of State reiterated the imperative for armed forces to use restraint in responding to the demonstrators.

Sudanese PM’s office, as per AP, confirmed that Hamdok and his wife were allowed to return home on Tuesday after the military detained them along with other government officials on Monday. In the phone call, the US Secretary of State also emphasised for civilian-led transition to democracy and the return to North African country’s transitional framework as laid out in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration.

Price said in a statement, “The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety. He also expressed his deep concern about the ongoing military takeover and repeated the imperative for military forces to use restraint and avoid violence in responding to demonstrators.”

“The Secretary emphasised US support for the civilian-led transition to democracy and for a return to the principles of Sudan’s transitional framework, as laid out in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. He noted the growing chorus of international voices condemning the military takeover and supporting the calls by the Sudanese people for civilian leadership, democracy, and peace,” he added.

Sudan: Coup leader says army seized power to prevent 'civil war'

Meanwhile, Sudan’s coup leader al-Burhan said that the military seized power to prevent “civil war”. In a televised news conference on Tuesday, al-Burhan said that the “dangers were in front of us”, citing discrimination prevailing in Sudan that would lead to “fragmentation” of the nation. It is pertinent to note that the coup came just less than a month before Burhan was slated to hand the leadership of the Sovereign Council that runs the nation to a civilian.

