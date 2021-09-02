US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for his nation’s effort to assist with the safe transit of people from Afghanistan.

Qatar was amongst the gulf countries which allowed the US and NATO states to use their transit points for airlift operations. Qatar's capital Doha also houses the Taliban’s headquarters and is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Afghanistan’s future course. Blinken had previously discussed the Afghanistan situation with Al Thani on 28 August, three days before the USA's full withdrawal from the war-torn nation.

On Wednesday, Blinken highlighted the “strong partnership” between Washington and Doha in a tweet. Expressing his gratitude to Qatar, Blinken said that the Arab state made a “tremendous effort” to assist safe evacuations of both American citizens and Afghan allies. More than 114,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul in the past two weeks as part of the US' evacuation efforts. However, a small number of people have chosen to stay behind stressing their need to stay back with their families.

Earlier this week, the US State Department had said that the United States has “suspended” its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan and transferred the operations to Doha. In his remarks to the press on Monday, Blinken had said that the USA's withdrawal from Afghanistan will start “the new chapter” to America’s engagement with the war-torn nation and involves building a new team. Blinken had added that for Washington, “a new diplomatic mission has begun” as the “military mission is over.”

Biden defends withdrawal

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his withdrawal plan from Afghanistan calling it a "right decision, wise decision and the best decision" for America. Addressing the nation, the US President said that the decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was a unanimous choice of civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Standing by his 31 August deadline, Biden said that he "respectfully disagreed" with those who thought that the pullout should have started sooner.

"The decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was based on a unanimous recommendation by civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Their recommendation for safe passage of remaining Americans was not to continue," said Biden.

