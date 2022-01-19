Blinken To Meet Russian, Ukrainian & NATO Officials In Potential Sign ‘diplomacy Not Dead'

Amidst a highly tense situation between Kyiv and Moscow, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday set out to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Geneva in a meeting scheduled for Friday, a senior State Department official confirmed with the American news agencies. Blinken will also travel to Ukraine and Germany to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO counterparts, later this weekend. After the bilateral negotiations on January 10 between Kremlin and United States faltered on the issue of the Ukraine crisis, this would be the first high-level in-person meeting between Russia and the United States.

I’m traveling to Kyiv and Berlin, where I will meet with our partners and allies, before meeting with my Russian counterpart in Geneva. This is a diplomatic effort to de-escalate tensions surrounding the unprovoked Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. pic.twitter.com/dAP2nkrXfK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 18, 2022

The two foreign ministers, Blinken and Lavrov held a telephonic dialogue on Tuesday, and during their talk had agreed to meet in person on Friday, "in the context of that conversation,” an official told CNN, referring to dialogue on defusing tensions with Russia. Earlier at a briefing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said bluntly that he “doesn’t expect any breakthroughs” in the coming week in talks with Russia but had insisted that the positive outcome for both sides would be an agreement to de-escalate tensions at the frontier with Ukraine where Moscow has concentrated over 100,000 troops and weaponry.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he departs, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Blinken is en route to Ukraine, Switzerland, and Germany. [Credit: AP]

“It’s very hard to see that happening when there’s an ongoing escalation when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling that on very short order,” Blinken had said on ABC’s “This Week.”

'Diplomacy is not dead..'

Now that the US secretary of state has decided to meet with Lavrov on Friday, it "suggests that perhaps diplomacy is not dead," the official told CNN, adding that the two sides are exploring if there are opportunities for "common ground” on the issue. In a phone call earlier, Blinken and his Russian counterpart Lavrov discussed “the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions surrounding the deeply troubling Russian military build-up in and near Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned Price informed in a readout of the call on the White House website.

Price further announced later that Blinken will meet with Kyiv’s leader Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba "to reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Whereas in Germany, the US Secretary of State will "discuss recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including Allies' and partners' readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia.” He will hold a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and with the Transatlantic Quad, which includes the UK and France.