Blinken Urged To Appoint New Official To Address 'Havana Syndrome' Amid Surge In Cases

A bipartisan group of US Senators has urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to appoint a new senior official to lead the State Department’s efforts to address the so-called ‘Havana Syndrome’ that has allegedly impacted some US staff in Cuba and elsewhere abroad. According to a press release, the lawmakers, including Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, Republican member Jim Risch, and Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, said that the ‘Havana Syndrome’ incidents reflect a “significant, unmitigated threat” to the country’s national security. They added that they are “extremely alarmed” that reports of such incidents continue to grow.

In a letter to Blinken, the lawmakers said that they believe that the ‘Havana Syndrome’ threat deserves the “highest level of attention” from the State Department. They are concerned that the State Department is not treating this “crisis” with the requisite senior-level attention that it requires, the Senators said. Further, they noted that progress has been made, however, they added that they still continue to hear concerns that the Department is not sufficiently communicating with or responding to diplomats who have been injured from the attacks.

“We are also concerned that the Department is insufficiently engaged in interagency efforts to find the cause of these attacks, identify those responsible, and develop a plan to hold them accountable,” the Senators wrote.

As per the press note, the US lawmakers called on Blinken to appoint a new senior official to lead the State Department’s efforts to respond to the incidents following the departure of Ambassador Pamela Spratlen over “Anomalous Health Incidents” (AHIs). They urged the State Secretary to “immediately” announce a successor to Spratlen to lead the Department’s Health Incident Response Task Force. “Critically, this post must be a senior-level official that reports directly to you,” wrote the lawmakers.

US to announce new official in 'coming days'

Meanwhile, according to CNN, State Department spokesperson Ned Price earlier this week said that he expected the department to be able to name a new official in the "coming days". While speaking at a press briefing, he said that the Secretary appreciates the interest that Congress has demonstrated in the issue, adding that it is “very consistent” with the priority he himself has attached to this. Price told reported that Blinken has no higher priority in the health and safety and the security of the nation’s workforce and their family members and dependents.

Price informed that the State Department has dispatched "teams of security engineers and occupational safety experts to conduct surveys and inspections of locations where these incidents have been reported".

"We have supplied additional and enhanced inspection equipment to overseas engineering service centers, so that in the event of a report of an AHI, we can quickly dispatch that those resources," he added.

Notably, more than 200 US officials in American posting around the globe, as well as in the US, are believed to have been affected by AHIs. The first cases of the Havana Syndrome were detected in 2016 among American officials serving in Havana. More recently, it was reported among US diplomatic staff and their families in Colombia.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)