Blinken Urges Senate To Act On Confirming Biden’s Nominees ‘for Sake Of National Security'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged the Senate to “act” and confirm the ambassadors chosen by President Joe Biden. He has called upon the Senate to take action as the country is facing difficulty in dealing with countries like Russia and China due to a lack of staff. Addressing a press briefing in Indonesia, Blinken highlighted the issue of ambassadors and added that the Senate must take action on the matter “for the sake of our national security.”

During his visit to Indonesia, Blinken stated that he spoke on the issue regarding a lack of staff to Senator Chuck Schumer the night before. Furthermore, he pointed out that this is a “huge problem” and he will continue to highlight it in public as well as private. Blinken noted that they have a confirmed ambassador in Indonesia, however, there are many countries that do not have the country’s ambassador.

Blinken urges Senate to confirm ambassadors

Addressing the press briefing, Blinken revealed that only 16% of the ambassadors have been confirmed as of last week, in comparison with the 70-90% in the last three administrations. Blinken mentioned that they do not have a full team of national security and foreign policy and their work gets affected due to a lack of staff. He pointed out there are still many posts that are vacant including in China.

This is a huge problem. On virtually every challenge we face, including dealing with Russia, with China, with non-state actors, we're hampered by the fact that we don't have our full national security and foreign policy team on the field. I spoke to Senator Schumer about this last night. I'll keep raising the issue publicly and privately. For the sake of our national security, the Senate must act," Antony Blinken said in a press briefing in Indonesia.

Last month, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen criticised the Republicans for not confirming more than 50 diplomats chosen by Biden administration, reported Sputnik. Reportedly, Senators have not been confirming the ambassadors over a number of issues like for instance, Senator Ted Cruz has been blocking several nominees over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. He has been calling on the Biden administration to issue sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as per Sputnik report. Senator Josh Hawley said that he would not confirm any Defence or State Department nominees until the secretaries of those departments resign from their post for the Afghan withdrawal.

Image: AP