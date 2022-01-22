Blinken: US & Allies To Expedite Security Assistance To Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression

Amid soaring tensions with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday stated that Washington and its allies and partners are standing together to expedite security assistance to Ukraine. Notably, Blinken’s comments come as the Biden administration warns of the immediacy of the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine amid Moscow’s amassing an estimated 100,000 troops near its border with the former Soviet nation. Taking to Twitter, the top American diplomat informed that the United States is utilising all available security cooperation tools to help Ukraine bolster its defences amid the Russian invasion threat.

The United States and its allies and partners are standing together to expedite security assistance to Ukraine. We are utilizing all available security cooperation tools to help Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of Russian aggression. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 22, 2022

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the US will be permitting Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to dispatch American-made weapons to Ukraine in the light of growing tensions between Moscow, Washington and NATO. While citing US officials, the media outlet informed that the three Baltic states, all of whom are members of NATO, will be able to redirect Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger air-defence systems to help the Kyiv government. Moreover, the US also reportedly plans to give Ukraine five Russian-made Mi-17 transport helicopters which were being repaired in the Eastern European country and were originally intended for Afghanistan’s military.

"Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and their allies are working together expeditiously to hand over the security assistance to Ukraine," the three nations said as quoted by The Hill. "We sincerely hope that Ukraine will face no need to use this equipment and call on Russian Federation to seize its aggressive and irresponsible behaviour,” they added.

UK sends troops, weapons to Ukraine

Meanwhile, this development comes just a day after the UK announced that it has dispatched around 30 elite troops, some 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers, and the British surveillance aircraft to Ukraine amid the fears of the imminent Russian invasion. UK has been at the forefront, being the first country to scramble to provide military support to Ukraine as US intel found that Russia is planning a new, large-scale multi-front military intervention into Ukraine and has mobilized troops ostensibly from the Belarusian front. UK PM Boris Johnson has also warned that Russia and the entire world would face “disaster” if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin makes any sort of incursion into Ukraine.

However, Russia has repeatedly said that it did not want to lead a “military action”. Although, it has also warned of unnamed “counteractions” if NATO rejects Moscow’s demands to lessen its military presence in Eastern Europe. At the same time, officials in Kyiv said that they had proof that Moscow was involved in what they called a "massive cyberattack on government websites" in Ukraine. But Moscow has denied any involvement.

(Image: AP)