Blinken: US Will Continue To Coordinate With EU To Prevent Russian Aggression In Ukraine

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Monday vowed to continue close coordination with European Union (EU) allies on the Ukraine crisis. Speaking at a virtual meeting with the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Blinken affirmed that the US will support the bloc "in next steps to deter Russian aggression," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. During the conference, Blinken also briefed his EU counterpart about his last week discussions with government representatives of Ukraine, Germany, and Russia, Price added.

"The Secretary briefed his EU counterparts on his January 18-21 visit to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva as part of the U.S. diplomatic effort to address Russia’s unprovoked military build-up near and in Ukraine and continued aggression against Ukraine. He emphasized the United States will continue to coordinate closely on next steps to deter Russian aggression with the EU and member states, in addition to NATO, the OSCE, and Allies and partners more broadly," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in his statement.

Glad to join @JosepBorrellF and EU member state counterparts to give a brief on my recent visit to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva and discuss efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine. If Russia chooses conflict, we will impose massive consequences and severe costs. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 25, 2022

Blinken's meeting comes on the sidelines of US permanent representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield's statement to American media, saying that Russia has increased its troops' deployment to 1,27,000, considerably higher than its past estimates. "We see 1,27,000 troops building up along the border. We have seen that the Russians have put troops in motion. While we can't predict exactly what will happen next, we know Russia's playbook," Greenfield noted. Meanwhile, observing the increased "military escalation" along the eastern Ukraine borders, the US has also asked its embassy officials in Kyiv to depart the ex-Soviet nation within the time consular services are available.

EU seeks to 'calm fears' over Ukraine crisis

Shortly after the meeting with the US State Secretary, EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borell on Monday sought to calm Western fears over the Ukraine crisis "to avoid a nervous breakdown" as Pentagon said over 8,000 American soldiers were pulled on alert to address the security situation in Donbas "if it deteriorates." In addition, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has also put forces on standby and sailed ships and fighter jets to demonstrate readiness against military build-up along the border of the ex-Soviet nation. Meanwhile, the UK has also followed US' suit to call back its embassy diplomats from Ukraine as a precautionary measure.

(Image: AP)