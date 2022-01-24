The United States would launch a severe response if even “a single additional Russian force” enters Ukraine “in an aggressive way”, warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In an appearance on CNN, amid Russia being constantly accused of ramping up its troop presence near the Ukrainian border and has triggered fears of an invasion, Blinken amplified US’ warning to Moscow.

Blinken’s latest cautionary remarks against Russia come just days after he met with Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov over Moscow’s security proposals regarding the tensions budding near Ukraine.

Blinken said in a televised interview on Sunday, “If a single additional Russian force goes into Ukraine in an aggressive way, as I said, that would trigger a swift, a severe and a united response from us and from Europe”.

US Secretary of State’s comments cement America’s position on any additional aggressive measures taken by Russia after Moscow reportedly amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine. Especially in recent days, the US officials have been issuing a range of warnings to Russia including US President Joe Biden muddling the message of severe consequences in his first press conference of this year.

On Wednesday, Biden said that “minor incursion” might not trigger the same response from NATO as an invasion, and drew criticism from Ukraine. US President had to later clarify that any Russian troops crossing the border to enter Ukraine would constitute an invasion.

Additionally, US Secretary of State Antony BLinken also defended the Biden administration’s unwillingness to impose sanctions against Russia preemptively even as Ukraine continued to press US and its allies to penalise Moscow for troop buildup.

Blinken has said, “When it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggression…So if they're triggered now, you lose the deterrent effect. All of the things that we're doing, including building up in a united way with Europe, massive consequences for Russia, is designed to factor into President (Vladimir) Putin's calculus and to deter and dissuade them from taking aggressive action, even as we pursue diplomacy at the same time."

US authorises departure of officials from embassy in Ukraine

Meanwhile, citing ‘abundance of caution,’ the United States Department of State on Monday authorised the “voluntary departure” of American government employees at the US Embassy in Ukraine and ordered the departure of their daily members. The ‘Voluntary departure’ or ‘authorised departure’, as explained by the US mission in Kyiv, implies that the US officials are given an option to depart “if they wish” as their “departure is not required”.

It is to note that the latest announcement by US President Joe Biden’s administration regarding authorising the departure comes as Russia is being accused of ramping up its military presence near the Ukrainian border to launch an attack on its neighbouring nation.

Image: AP