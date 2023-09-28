On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cranked up his guitar and broke out in country tunes as he launched the new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. While introducing the initiative, the American diplomat sang a rendition of “Hoochie Coochie Man” by blues legend Muddy Waters. He went on to flaunt his marvellous guitar skills, joking that his ‘rusty skills’ would clear the floor. The initiative launched by Blinken aims to elevate music as a diplomatic tool to promote peace and democracy.

“I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative,” the US Secretary of State wrote on X, sharing the video of his iconic performance. Blinken took the stat after jazz icon Herbie Hancock, Dave Growl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters fame, and rising young pop singer Gayle, performed at the event. The whole launch gala was being conducted at the State Department’s formal reception room.

What is the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative?

According to the US Department of State, the initiative focuses on using music as a “diplomatic tool” to promote peace and democracy and support American foreign policy goals. The Initiative aims to leverage public-private partnerships to create a music ecosystem across the world. Some of the projects that are part of the initiative are - the American Music Mentorship Program, the Fulbright-Kennedy Center Visiting Scholar Award in Arts and Science, etc. The department is also planning to incorporate music into its existing $40 million investment in English-language learning worldwide.

In the Wednesday event, Blinken was accompanied by senior officials from the Biden-Harris administration, members of the Congress along with leaders from arts and humanities. “For generations, US diplomacy has worked to harness the power of music to actually build bridges, to foster collaboration between Americans and people around the world,” the US Secretary of State said in his address at the event. “You don’t have to know any history to connect the feelings behind the music because music at its core is about a bond rooted in our shared humanity,” he added.

Blinken vows the internet

The marvelous performance by Blinken left netizens in complete surpirse and awe. Some even asked the US State Secretary to be the next POTUS. "I had. NO. Idea. And holy S**t is this the best surprise ever!!," one user wrote on X. "Why isn’t this man POTUS? Ian," another user exclaimed. Blinken's post was garnered over 16 thousand likes and was filled with comments like "Amazing" and "marvelous". Some even lauded his work as the US Secretary of State. "Always admire your positive energy in leading America’s foreign policy during the most critical period of time," a user wrote on Twitter.