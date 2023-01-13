BLM's Founder's Cousin, Keenan Anderson Dies After Police Arrest; Investigation Underway

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors's cousin, Keenan Anderson has died due to a cardiac arrest in police custody, as per BBC reports. Andreson died hours after being Tasered and restrained in the street by Los Angeles police, reported BBC. The 31-year-old, who was a teacher and a father, was admitted to a hospital in Santa Monica after being Tasered by the officers of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

A body camera footage of the January 3 encounter has been released by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). That shows how Andreson was chased by the police officers and how he begged for help as officers hold him down followed by the use of a stun gun. At one point, in the video, Keenan said, "They're trying to George Floyd me!" This was a reference to a case that happened in May 2020, where a black man named George Floyd was murdered by a policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office would be investigating the case of Keenan Anderson, the cardiac arrest patient who is related to a Black Lives Matter co-founder, reported Associated Press. However, the cause of death for Anderson, who lived in the Washington DC area and was visiting Los Angeles, has not been officially determined by the LAPD.

Netizens condemn Los Angeles police actions

This incident has been condemned by the netizens who have posted snippets of the video that has been released by the police department. Taking to Twitter, one of the Twitter users wrote, The LAPD murdered Keenan Anderson last week. One of his last words were “They’re trying to George Floyd me”. No one should have to face the horror and powerlessness of being detained by U.S. police officers."

Whereas, another user called it gross and wrote," This looks like the LAPD tortured of Keenan Anderson."

Meanwhile, the chief of the Los Angeles police, Michel Moore said that he is concerned about the two recent fatal police shootings, including one in which officers failed to call for a specially trained mental health team during an interaction with a man in crisis on Wednesday, reported AP.