'Blood Will Be On Hands Of Congress': Tyre Nichols' Mother Mourns The Loss Of Her Son

29-year-old Tyre Deandre Nichols’ mother said that “blood is going to be on the hands” of congressmen and women if they fail to pass the bill that has the potential to limit the immunity of US police officers. The 29-year-old man who used to work for FedX was beaten to death by five black police officers on January 7. According to Sky News, the heartbroken mother made her sentiment clear as she paid tribute to her late son at his funeral on Wednesday. Nichols’ funeral was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and civil rights activist Rev Al Sharpton.

"We need to get that bill passed. The next child that dies, the blood is going to be on their hands,” RowVaugh Wells, the mother of Nichols said at Tyre’s funeral. "The only thing that’s keeping me going is thinking my son was sent here on assignment from God. I guess now his assignment is done and he's been taken home,” she added. Nicols’s sister also paid tribute to her late brother, "He was robbed of his life, his passions and his talents but not his light,” she said.

VP Kamala Harris mourns the loss

The United States Vice President, Kamala Harris mourned the death of Tyre Nichols at his funeral. During her speech at Nichols’ funeral, the US Vice President urged the US Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. “As vice president of the United States, we demand that Congress pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Joe Biden will sign it and we should not delay,” Harris asserted on Wednesday. “Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe? So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should have been safe,” she added.

According to CNN, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was originally introduced in 2020 and again in 2021. The Act intends to set up a national registry of police misconduct, to prevent officers from not facing the consequences of their misconduct. While the bill was passed by the US House of Representatives, bill was rejected by US Senate both times.