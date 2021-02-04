Boa Constrictor gets stuck in car's dashboard, rescuers share pictures

A pet boa constrictor snake was, on February 2, rescued from the dashboard of its owner’s car in North Carolina, US. The snake reportedly slithered inside the dashboard whilst it was being taken to the vet, as per WXII. The serpentine, which weighs almost 18 kilograms was finally rescued after its perplexed owners called Stanly County Animal Protective Services.

Photographs of the serpentine struck inside the “warmest” compartment of the car was shared on Facebook by the Stanly County Animal Protective Services. In addendum, they also posted pictures of the snake’s rescuers posing with it. “Our officers were dispatched out to a situation where a pet Boa Constrictor got himself stuck in the dashboard of his owner's car. The snake was removed unharmed, and he is back at home!,” they wrote alongside the pcitures.

Dashboard was dismantled

In a statement later, Stanly County Sheriff's Office officials said that the snake had escaped its container and slithered its way to the “warmest part” of the car while being taken to the veterinarian. However, it got stuck there. The 8.5 feet snake was only able to come out after the rescuers dismantled the dashboard.

Meanwhile, the post has created quite a stir on social media racking over a hundred reactions and dozens of shares. “This is why my boa gets held while we drive anywhere. We don't need my big girl getting stuck in the car,” wrote a user commenting on the psot. While another added, “So cool they didn't hurt it even though it was so big.” Meanwhile, a third user asked about specidfications of the reptile, "What was the weight of that beauty?" asked the Facebook user.

The boa constrictor also called the red-tailed boa or the common boa is a species of large, non-venomous, heavy-bodied snake that is frequently kept and bred in captivity. The boa constrictor is a member of the family Boidae, found in tropical South America, as well as some islands in the Caribbean.

