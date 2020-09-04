Body Cam Footage Released By Columbia Police Shows White Officer Shooting Black Man

While the demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice have dominated the United States for several months now, the body-worn camera footage was released by District of Columbia police on September 3 showed a white officer first fatally shooting a young Black man and then leaving the suspect for others to attend. In the clip, the law enforcement officer can be seen searching for the gun that he claimed the suspect tossed away.

Since the freshly rolled-out reforms for police officials including the wearing of bodycam, the video has captured the first deadly encounter of the brutality of law enforcement officers in Washington DC. It was made public a day after 18-year-old Deon Kay died while police had described him as an identified gang member.

The September 2 shooting triggered fresh protests of Black Lives Matter and it has become another flashpoint in the summer of demonstrations in the US. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the activists have decried the recent escalation in cases revealing excessive use of force by law enforcement as an epidemic against African-Americans.

Read - Joe Biden Speaks To Jacob Blake, Meets Family On Wisconsin Visit Amid Protests

Read - Demi Lovato Pens A Powerful Essay On Mental Health And BLM Protests

Police account on its encounter with Kay

According to reports, the word had spread through the area that Kay was unarmed in the Southeast neighbourhood in Washington DC and was running away from the scene. While releasing the bodycam footage the next day, the police reportedly said that the patrol officers had been in search for a man who was carrying a gun and recognised the suspect from earlier confrontations as Kay.

According to reports, police Chief Peter Newsham said that when the police officials approached towards the parked car with the 18-year-old inside, Kay along with another suspect attempted to flee the scene. Further, the white officer in question has told the investigators that after chasing down one of the suspects and being overturned, he saw that Kay was coming towards him with a pistol.

In response, the police account stated that the officer fired a single shot that resulted in the death of the 18-year-old and he even saw the Black man fling his weapon. The video shows Kay running towards the officer with what appears to be a gun in one hand and the law enforcement officers can be heard shouting “Don’t move, Don’t move”.

Read - Joe Biden Shifts Campaign Focus To COVID-19 Pandemic While Trump Dwells On Protests

Read - Portland Protests Set Up Clash Between Journalists, Police

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP

