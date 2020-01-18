Bodycam Captures Terrifying Moment When US Cop Gets Hit By Train While Chasing A Burglar

A Georgia police officer was recorded struck by a train on a bodycam while chasing a burglary suspect. Polk County police officer Andy Anderson was reportedly hit by a speeding train in Rockmart, Georgia. According to the reports, he was chasing a burglary suspect, Jayden Moats, 18, when a train advancing in his direction battered him in a jittery clip that caught the horrifying incident.

However, authorities said that the Polk County Police Department officer reportedly survived in the hairbreadth escape that could not be ascertained previously through the details documented in his 3D body-worn camera. Anderson was pursuing a sneak-thief Jayden Moats because he reportedly broke into a house stealing a guitar and a television. Caught red-handed by the officer as per reports, the burglar fled about a wooded area surrounding the train tracks in Polk County, located about an hour west of Atlanta.

Read Cyprus Police Pick Up 21 Migrants Who Crossed Dividing Line

Train rammed in to the cop

In what could be said an unrelenting chase, the officer on duty had a terrific close call when the Norfolk Southern freight train barrelled within stone’s throw as he had stood on the tracks in an attempt to grab the convict. The officer reportedly failed to notice the transport, given his total focus on detaining the robber, and within seconds, the train rammed into him.

Authorities said that a woman was already in custody in connection to the burglary when Anderson went after Moats. While the officer is reportedly recovering; Moats is still on the run and the police has issued his identity cues in the public domain, reports suggest.

Read US Police Have Seen A Rise In Threat Tips In The Wake Of Mass Killings

Moment of impact

Polk County officers also released the footage that recorded the moment of impact when the cop, Anderson was knocked into the woods propelled by the train's force. He landed in the bushes beside the tracks and could be heard moaning for help for several minutes.

According to reports, the Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd in his statement said that Anderson was so focused on catching the suspect that he didn't realize how close he was to the tracks. He said that they were calling that tunnel vision in law enforcement. He added that one gets so focused on the task at hand that they forget about their surroundings. Dodd reportedly added that Anderson was given a call from Georgia Gov Brian Kemp who said that he was praying for the officer’s recovery.

Picture Credit: Polk County PD

(with inputs from agencies)

Read Ted Cruz Pays His Respects To Slain Sikh US Police Officer Dhaliwal

Read US Police Looking For Wanted Man With 'crime Pays' Tattooed On Forehead