Boeing CEO Lauds PM Modi's Big Vision After Key Meet In US

Boeing CEO David L. Calhoun lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and passion towards the aviation sector after his one-on-one meeting. On the last leg of his visit, PM Modi met top CEOs from different sectors to discuss his vision of Indian development. The CEO of the American multinational aerospace company, Boeing, Calhoun sat down with the Prime Minister to discuss the future prospects of Boeing's collaboration with the Indian aviation sector.

"The most important takeaway is the PM's passion for India's development...He does have a specific interest in aviation, in aerospace. It is a big vision. I would like for India to play a significant role not just for India but for the region broadly,” Calhoun told ANI. “I think it's great when technologies and opportunities align with the vision a leader has for the country and that's where we are..," he added.

Opportunities for Air India

He also highlighted the international opportunities that Air India will have in the future. “There’s a giant domestic market that needs to be satisfied. Airport development is now moving at a pace that the country has never seen before and maybe even bigger is the international opportunity where Air India is making enormous investments, new equipment, new skill and new talents to be able to support that international traffic,” he further said. The meeting came after the aerospace company announced an investment of a whopping $100 million.

$100 million investment

On Friday, Boeing announced the $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India. The announcement came after Air India signed an order of 200 jets, from Boeing earlier this week. “Boeing has announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, which will support India’s need for 31,000 new pilots over the next 20 years,” the White House statement on the deal reads.

“Additionally, Boeing has completed a C-17 aftermarket support facility and a new parts logistics centre in India that allows the country to become a regional maintenance hub,” the statement read.

Amazon CEO all praises for PM Modi

Calhoun was not the only one who was a fan of PM Modi’s vision, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy also talked about the future of the American e-comerce company in the country. “...Very interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products be able to be exported all around the world,” Jassy said.

“Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have already invested 11 billion dollars, with an intention to invest another 15 billion dollars bringing the total to 26 billion dollars..," he further said.