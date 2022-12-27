Bomb Cyclone: At Least 59 Dead In North America; NY Guv Calls Storm 'One For The Ages' 

The bomb cyclone in North America has claimed at least 59 lives so far. A total of 55 fatalities have been reported in the United States, while the remaining from the Canadian province of British Columbia, Sky News reported. Parts of North America have been hit by a “bomb cyclone” causing numbing cold, snow and frigid air.

In Buffalo, western New York, at least 28 people are said to have died. The US National Weather Service said nearly four feet of snow fell at Buffalo’s airport region on Sunday, while the rest of Buffalo has seen nearly two to three feet of snow. By Tuesday, the snow may reach nine metres in some areas, the Associated Press reported.

Deaths across United States

People are stranded in cars or left freezing outside as rescuers attempt to struggle against the freezing weather in a bid to help. Many rescue vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks, are stuck in snow, said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

A bomb cyclone or a “weather bomb” is characterised by the speed with which storm-like conditions develop in a particular area. Bomb cyclones typically develop rapidly and hit the weather much like a bomb going off.

Deaths have been reported from across most parts of the United States, including Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky. Almost all airports across the US are seeing delays and cancellations. On Monday, around 3,410 domestic and international flights were cancelled, according to flight movement tracking site FlightAware, AP reported.

Biden announces disaster relief

United States President Joe Biden announced federal disaster relief for New York. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorised to coordinate relief work. Biden spoke to Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday night. “My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill’s prayers,” Biden tweeted.

Kathy Hochul toured Buffalo amid the storm and called it “one for the ages”. Scientists say climate change is to blame for the intensity of the storm. That’s because the atmosphere can carry more water vapour, which acts like a fuel, said Mark Serreze, National Snow and Ice Data Center director at the University of Colorado in Boulder who spoke to AP.