‘Bomb Cyclone’: What Is It And How Is It Formed? Everything You Need To Know

A rapidly intensifying storm is called a bomb cyclone. In most cases, the pressure drops by 24 millibars within 24 hours and for that standard, the storm's latitude is analysed. Thus, the millibar could fluctuate according to the location of the storm origination.

Meteorologists have given the term 'bomb cyclone' due to the explosive power of these storms caused by a sudden fall in pressure. Along with the storm, an array of weather ranging from blizzards to severe thunderstorms to heavy precipitation takes place. The East coast of the US and Canada are prone to such storms as the cool land and warm Gulf Stream current provide the most optimal conditions to get developed.

'This is serious stuff', warns US President Joe Biden

"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," President Joe Biden warned Thursday in the Oval Office after a briefing from federal officials. "This is serious stuff."

The storm began in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, and on Wednesday it reached the east. The storm has already disrupted travel for many ahead of the holidays.

Flights cancelled amid Bomb Cyclone fear

Over 2,270 flights were cancelled on Thursday due to heavy snow and frigid temperatures in the United States, just before Christmas, CNN reported. It has been learned that the flights were called off due to the impending "bomb cyclone" that could worsen the situation.

A lot of airlines have also given weather waivers to travellers so that they tweak their flying schedule without any penalty in a short period.