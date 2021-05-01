Bones Dating Back To Ice Age Found By Workers In US While Digging Backyard Pool, See Pics

A couple from Las Vegas made an unusual discovery after they stumbled upon bones of an ancient Ice Age animal while digging a pool in their backyard. Later, Nevada Science Centre examined the fossils and determined them to likely be between 14,000 & 6,000 years old from a horse-sized animal.

The stunning discovery also made its way to the internet after photos of the remains were shared by the City of Las Vegas government. The photographs shared online show a small portion of the excavated animal’s jaws. The other photographs give a glimpse of the area from which the priceless fossil was unearthed. “While excavating for a pool, residents near Floyd Lamb Park encountered bones determined to likely be between 14,000 & 6,000 years old from a horse-sized animal by Nevada Science Centre,” wrote the authorities on Facebook.

Speaking to KTNV-TV, Matt Perkins said that he and his husband were digging or a six-foot-deep pool in their backyard when they found the remains. He added the fossils they unearthed was definitely cutting through ice age sediment and sure enough, “they had a skeleton of an animal.”

Since shared, the post has racked over 300 likes. "Thank you for sharing something that’s finally interesting," wrote a user.

What kind of animal is that?” inquired the second user. “This is so interesting. Looking forward to knowing more about the object,” commented another.

Another archaeological discovery

Meanwhile, in another marvellous archaeological discovery, palaeontologists in Argentina recently unearthed the remains of a gigantic dinosaur and have now touted that it could be the largest creature to have ever walked the earth. The fossils were discovered in a sedimentary deposit in the Patagonia region are of a titanosaur, which possibly walked the earth 98 million years ago. Patagonia region, located at the Southernmost tip of South America, has been home to walking giants.

The unearthed fossil includes 24 vertebrate which is believed to the part of the giant’s tail. In addendum, elements for its pelvic and pectoral girdle were also discovered. In the aftermath, the researchers have concluded that the discovered fossils could be that of titanosaur, a diverse group of sauropod dinosaurs classified by their long neck and tail, large size amongst others.

